Snow and cooler temps are back in the forecast

TONIGHT

The snow starts tapering off into the night. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night with continued blustery winds. Wind chills will remain in the teens as lows fall to the mid-20s. A stray overnight flurry is not out of the question, mainly in the northern snowbelt.

SATURDAY

The weekend starts off with partly sunny skies. Clouds will increase through the afternoon Saturday as we wait on a storm system to arrive late in the day. Winds won’t be as brisk and temperatures will be a shade warmer with highs reaching the mid-30s. Snow will return into Saturday evening with snow showers becoming likely into Saturday night. We will need to monitor road conditions overnight into Sunday morning. Accumulation is likely and there will be an elevated risk for snowy roads across the entire area into the night. Lows will be around 30°. Snow will continue Sunday morning with the potential for additional accumulation.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow will be ongoing Sunday morning, and this storm system may result in slick morning travel conditions. We will be watching the track of this system closely and you will want to stay updated on the forecast as we get a better grasp on accumulation potential. The track of this storm system is something we will be monitoring as we may see a changeover to a rain/snow mix in the afternoon Sunday. That would help limit potential daytime snow accumulation Sunday. The risk for snow lingers into Monday with more lake effect snow developing. There is also a chance for a little more snow Tuesday with continued below average temperatures. The pattern begins to shift Wednesday with temperatures warming back into the 40s for the middle and latter part of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.