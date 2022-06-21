(WYTV)- We love our snack foods, and we have loved them for a long time.

For example, popcorn: archaeologists have discovered evidence of popcorn 3,100 years old. Pretzels are another of the world’s oldest snack foods.

Italian monks crafted the first pretzels in the Middle Ages as treats to reward kids for going to church.

Nabisco invented its tasty shredded wheat cracker, the Triscuit, in 1900 and advertised them as being “baked by electricity!” Historians suggest the name Trisket comes from combining elecTRIcity and bisCUIT.

Nabisco made the first Oreos in 1912 to compete with Sunshine Biscuits’s Hydrox sandwich cookies, which had come out in 1908.

We can trace Cracker Jack all the way back to 1871, when German immigrant Frederick William Rueckheim started cooking and selling it in Chicago. Lay’s introduced its classic potato chip in 1932 and the invention of the continuous potato processor in 1942 allowed Lay’s to make chips in massive quantities. In 1930, baker James Alexander Dewar invented the Twinkie with a banana cream filling.

But World War II forced the switch to vanilla flavoring and it stayed. In ancient Egypt, the first “marshmallows” were made with the sap of the marsh mallow plant including honey and nuts.

In the 19th century, French candy makers began whipping the concoction to give it the familiar soft texture.

And the New England Confectionary Company began manufacturing Necco wafers in 1847, one of America’s earliest candies.