Slight sprinkle chance Wednesday afternoon

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Trade out the fall coat for a winter coat this morning. Partly cloudy and colder this morning, temperatures in the upper 20’s. Cooler for Wednesday and mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance for a few sprinkles or a light rain shower into afternoon. High in the upper 40’s. Chilly Wednesday night, low in the mid 30’s. Chance for a light shower.



NICE WEATHER THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warmer on Thursday, high around 60°.



RAIN RISK INCREASES THURSDAY NIGHT AND EARLY FRIDAY

Chance for a passing shower Thursday night, low in the mid 40’s. Chance for showers Friday, mainly in the morning. Early high in the upper 40’s and falling temperatures into the upper 30’s into the afternoon. Cooler into Saturday morning, low in the lower 30’s.



SUNNY FOR SATURDAY WITH RAIN OR SNOW INTO THE EVENING

Mostly to partly sunny Saturday. Lower 40’s on Saturday with partly sunny skies and a slight chance for late day rain shower. Low in the upper 20’s Saturday night, with a chance for a rain or snow shower.



FLURRIES EARLY SUNDAY

A slight chance for light rain or snow flurries early Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy Sunday, high in the mid 40’s. Low around 30° into Monday morning.



WARMING UP INTO NEXT WEEK

Clouds and sunshine for Monday, high around 50°. Mostly cloudy and a low in the low to mid 40’s into Tuesday morning.

Partly sunny with a chance for a few showers Tuesday for St. Patrick’s Day. High around 60°. Chance for a few showers Tuesday night, low around 40°.

Chance for a isolated shower Wednesday, high in the lower 60’s.