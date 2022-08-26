(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Shower chance late morning, with showers and storms likely into the afternoon. High in the lower 80’s.



FRIDAY FOOTBALL FORECAST

Dress for rain but it looks to be mainly dry for Friday Night Football. A slim 20% Chance 7pm & 8pm

Temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s for 7pm. Lower 70’s by 9pm.

Clearing overnight with patchy fog.



NICE WEEKEND FOR PANERATHON SUNDAY

Mostly sunny Saturday, high in the lower 80’s.

Partly cloudy and a low around 60° Saturday night.



PANERATHON STARTS AT 10am. Temperatures in the low to mid 70’s. Lower 80’s by Noon, and mid 80’s by 2pm. Mostly to partly sunny Sunday, high near 90°.

Partly cloudy and low in the mid to upper 60’s Sunday night.



ISOLATED STORM MONDAY, SCATTERED STORMS LIKELY TUESDAY

Partly sunny and humid Monday, high near 90°. Isolated shower or storm chance in the afternoon.

Chance for a shower or storm Monday night, low in the upper 60’s.

Scattered showers and storms likely for Tuesday. High in the mid 80’s.

Isolated storm or shower Tuesday night. Low in the low to mid 60’s.



COOL AND DRY FOR THE FIRST FEW DAYS OF THE CANFIELD FAIR

Partly sunny and lower 80’s for Wednesday.

Partly cloudy and mid 50’s Wednesday night.

Cool Thursday in the mid to upper 70’s.

Cool in the lower 50’s Thursday night.

Partly sunny on Friday, high in the mid to upper 70’s.