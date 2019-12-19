Slick side-streets and a cold Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for slick, snow-covered roads this morning. Mainly side-streets and roads less traveled. Bridges and overpasses could be especially slick this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid teens and wind chills in the mid single-digits. Cloudy skies give way to mostly sunny skies mid to late morning and for the afternoon. High in the mid 20’s today.

ANOTHER COLD, LONG NIGHT

Mostly clear skies Thursday night and cold, low in the low to mid teens. Mostly sunny and warmer for Friday. High in the mid 30’s.

DRY STRETCH WITH WARMING TREND

A quiet weather pattern sets up for most of the period. We’ll also see unseasonably warm weather into the weekend and into Christmas. Friday night low in the lower 20’s.



WEEKEND WEATHER

Partly sunny Saturday, with a high in the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low in the upper 20’s. Partly sunny and mild for Sunday, high in the low to mid 40’s. Cloudy into Monday morning, low in the upper 20’s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK

Partly sunny on Monday, with a high in the mid 40’s. Cloudy and warmer for Monday night, low in the lower 30’s. Mostly cloudy for Christmas Eve day, high in the mid 40’s. Christmas will be partly sunny and mild. High in the mid 40’s. Low in the lower 30’s Christmas night into Thursday.



CONTINUED MILD WITH RAIN CHANCE AFTER HOLIDAY

Mostly cloudy with an afternoon rain shower for Thursday, high in the mid 40’s.