Slick secondary roads and record cold Wednesday morning

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Add extra time for travel this morning. And add some extra layers to your wardrobe before walking out the door as well. Record cold this morning, with temperatures in the lower teens. Wind chills in the single-digits. Light snow on top of icy side streets will make for a slick morning commute. Be alert for changing driving conditions and slow down. We had 4″ of snow at the Vienna airport from yesterday. Light accumulation overnight of an inch or less. Morning flurries, partly sunny and cold for Wednesday. High only managing to get to the upper 20’s.

COMING OUT OF THE DEEP FREEZE!

Chilly, but not as cold tonight. Low in the lower 20’s and partly cloudy. We’ll get above freezing Thursday, with partly sunny skies and a high in the mid to upper 30’s. Low 20’s and partly cloudy for Friday morning. Friday partly sunny and a high near 40°. Mostly clear and chilly Friday night, low around 20°.

QUIET, COOL WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Saturday partly sunny and a high in the upper 30’s. Low 20’s into Sunday morning. Sunday partly sunny and a high in the lower 40’s. Upper 20’s into Monday morning, and partly cloudy. Monday high in the low to mid 40’s and partly sunny. Monday night low in the upper 20’s. Tuesday high in the mid 40’s and partly sunny. Tuesday night low around 30°. Wednesday chance for a few rain showers. High in the mid to upper 40’s.