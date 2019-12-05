Slick roads from snow overnight early Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for icy, snow covered roads this morning. Snow showers overnight and light accumulations of 1″ to 2″. Untreated roads will be especially slick. Be alert for changing conditions from road to road. Bridges and overpasses are slick. Temperatures in the lower 30’s. Road temperatures are all below freezing. Add extra time for travel this morning. High today in the mid 30’s with snow showers tapering off mid-morning.



Cloudy skies this afternoon and tonight. Low in the upper 20’s.

WINTRY MIX FOR FRIDAY

A chance for a rain or snow mix tomorrow toward dusk and early morning. High in the upper 30’s with cloudy skies into the afternoon.



DRY BUT CHILLY SATURDAY; WARMING SUNDAY

Partly cloudy and chilly into Saturday morning, low in the lower 20’s. Sunshine and cloud for Saturday, high in the upper 30’s. Mostly cloudy and a low in the mid to upper 20’s into Sunday morning. A push of warmer air arrives for Sunday. High in the mid to upper 40’s with increasing clouds.



DAMP AND MILD FOR MONDAY

Rain showers likely Sunday night and Monday. Low Sunday night around 40°. Rain showers likely Monday with a high around 50°. Mild with scattered rain showers Monday night, low in the mid to upper 40’s.



SHARP TEMPERATURE PLUNGE TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY

Rain early Tuesday as colder air arrives. Early high in the lower 50’s with falling temperatures through the day. Rain chance changes to snow showers with the cool down. Low into Wednesday drops sharply, low in the middle teens into Wednesday morning. A big change in airmass for Thursday, high only in the mid 20’s with a chance for snow showers. Flurries or light snow for Wednesday night, low in the low to mid teens. Mostly cloudy and cold next Thursday, high in the mid 20’s.