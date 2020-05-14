Showers & storms develop Thursday afternoon

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Isolated rain showers develop mid morning with isolated thunderstorms into the afternoon. High around 70°.



A LINE OF STORMS MOVES THROUGH THE VALLEY TOWARD DUSK TONIGHT (7p-9p)

We have a slight risk for some strong storms early evening. Early storms than mainly cloudy and mild overnight, low around 60°.



AFTERNOON STORMS LIKELY FRIDAY, FRIDAY EVENING

Showers and thunderstorms likely Friday, with a high in the lower 70’s. Isolated shower for Friday night, cooler. Low in the lower 50’s.



DRY SATURDAY BEFORE A DAMP SUNDAY

Dry weather for Saturday, and mild too! High in the low to mid 70’s with sunshine and clouds. Cloudy with isolated shower Saturday night, low in the lower 50’s.

Scattered rain and storms for Sunday as a cold front advances through the region. High in the low to mid 70’s. Low around 50° Sunday night and scattered showers likely.



COOLER TO START THE WEEK

Slight shower chance Monday and cooler. High in the mid 60’s. Partly cloudy and cool Monday night, low in the upper 40’s.



NICE STRETCH OF DRY WEATHER AND SEASONAL NEXT WEEK

Sunshine and clouds for much of the week. High in the mid 60’s Tuesday. Mid 40’s into Wednesday morning. High in the upper 60’s Wednesday. Low around 50° into Thursday. High Thursday in the low to mid 70’s.