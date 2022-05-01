LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is looking like a nice day to kickoff the first workweek of May. Skies will be partly sunny and dry weather is expected. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Another storm system arrives Tuesday and brings more scattered rain with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs will be around 70°. A few early morning showers are possible Wednesday but rain chances end early and the rest of the day will be partly sunny. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 60s. Temps drop to the lower 60s Thursday with sunshine and scattered clouds. More showers are possible Friday with lots of clouds and highs around 60°.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.