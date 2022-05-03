(WYTV)

TUESDAY ELECTION DAY FORECAST

Rain developing this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 40’s.

High today around 70° with off and on showers.

Thunderstorms develop into the late afternoon. Some storms could reach severe status, with gusty wind the primary threat. Heavy downpours are also possible.

Thunderstorms early tonight, with the severe threat ongoing until the cold front clears early overnight. Isolated shower chance overnight. Low in the lower 50’s.



COOLER WEDNESDAY

Early morning shower, mostly cloudy and cooler, high around 60° tomorrow.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the mid 40’s.



NICE THURSDAY, ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Partly sunny and upper 60’s for Thursday.

Chance for showers overnight Thursday into Friday. Low in the lower 50’s.

Showers likely Friday and Friday night. High Friday around 60°.

Friday night low in the upper 40’s.

Isolated showers Saturday. High around 60°.

Chance for showers Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 40’s.



NICE MOTHER’S DAY, AND WARMING INTO NEXT WEEK

Mostly sunny Sunday for Mother’s Day, high in the upper 60’s.

Mostly clear and a low in the upper 40’s Sunday night.

Mostly sunny and lower 70’s Monday.

Partly cloudy Monday night, low in the mid 40’s.

Continued Sunny Tuesday, with a high in the lower 70’s.