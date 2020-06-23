Showers and storms likely Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

We could see some showers early this morning, with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain could cause ponding on roads and some localized flash flooding is possible. Gusty straight line winds are also a concern with this line of thunderstorms. Morning temperatures in the mid 60’s and humid. Dew points in the mid 60’s. High today near 80°.



Isolated showers and storms tonight, with a low in the lower 60’s.



LESS HUMID WITH SHOWER CHANCE WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers or weak thunderstorms Wednesday, high in the mid 70’s and less humid. Early evening storm chance Wednesday night, with partly cloudy skies late. Low in the upper 50’s.



AFTERNOON STORM CHANCE THURSDAY; DRY FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and cool for Thursday, high in the upper 70’s. Isolated thunderstorm chance. Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Thursday night.



Mostly sunny Friday, with a high in the lower 80’s. Chance for isolated storms Friday night with partly cloudy skies. Low in the low to mid 60’s and more humid.



WARM AND HUMID WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday with storms developing into the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s. Showers and storms likely Saturday night. Upper 60’s and muggy. Partly sunny with a few thunderstorms possible Sunday, high in the mid 80’s. Partly cloudy Sunday night, low in the mid 60’s.



NOT A WASH-OUT, BUT STORMS POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Monday with isolated storm chance. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Mid 60’s Monday night with slight shower or storm chance. Mid 80’s Tuesday with chance for isolated storms under partly sunny skies.