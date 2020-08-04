TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Patchy fog this morning. Scattered rain and isolated thunder. Temperatures in the mid 60’s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms today. High around 80°
early afternoon, with temperatures dropping into the mid 70’s by 5pm. Small chance for small hail in some storms.
COOLING TONIGHT AND MID-WEEK
Isolated shower or storm early tonight, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low in the
mid to upper 50’s and less humid.
Partly sunny, cool and low humidity Wednesday. High in the mid 70’s.
Mid 50’s Wednesday night and partly cloudy.
Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high in the mid to upper 70’s.
Upper 50’s and partly cloudy Thursday night.
HEATING UP LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND
Mostly sunny and low 80’s Friday.
Low around 60° Friday night and partly cloudy.
Sunshine and clouds Saturday, with a high in the mid 80’s.
Mid 60’s for Saturday night and increasing humidity.
STORM CHANCE SUNDAY AND HUMID
Mid to upper 80’s Sunday
and partly sunny and humid. Isolated thunderstorm chance in the afternoon.
Mid 60’s Sunday night and mostly cloudy.
ISOLATED STORMS AND COOLING NEXT WEEK
Mid 80’s Monday with isolated storms.
Isolated storms Monday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.
Lower 80’s Tuesday with an isolated storm and partly sunny skies.
Showers and storms likely Tuesday
Heating up this weekend!
