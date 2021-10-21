Showers and gusty thunderstorms develop Thursday

(WYTV)-
THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy this morning and mild. Temperatures in the mid 50’s.
Showers develop today, with thunderstorms possible. Slight chance for strong, gusty winds. High in the mid to upper 60’s. Rain looks MOST LIKELY between 1pm-5pm
Showers at times tonight. Cooler, with a low in the mid to upper 40’s.
COOL AND CLOUDY FRIDAY
Cloudy Friday and noticeably cooler. Light rain at times. High in the low to mid 50’s.
Lower 40’s Friday night and a chance for light rain but mainly cloudy.
COOL WEEKEND WITH MAINLY CLOUDY SKIES
Cloudy overall Saturday, with light rain at times. High Saturday mid 50’s.
Upper 30’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.
Mid 50’s for Sunday and a chance for a few light rain showers.
Lower 40’s and showers likely Sunday night.
WARMING LATE WEEK
Cool Monday with cloudy skies and a chance for light rain at times. High in the lower 50’s.
Chance for showers Monday night, low in the mid 40’s.
Upper 50’s and partly sunny Tuesday.
Lower 40’s and cloudy Tuesday night.
Chance for showers Wednesday. Warmer, with a high in the upper 50’s.
Mid 40’s Wednesday night and a chance for a few showers.
Partly sunny with a shower chance Thursday, high in the low to mid 60’s.