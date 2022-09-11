RADAR AND SATELLITE

Some isolated showers are popping up this evening as low pressure approaches the Valley.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures have been comfortable today. They will drop into the mid 60s overnight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for mostly cloudy skies. A shower and isolated thunderstorm is still possible tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

A chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms is possible to start the work week. Temperatures will near 70 by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated chances of showers are possible tonight (40%). Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Showers and even a thunderstorm are possible to start your Monday. That chance will remain for the rest of the day (40%), but skies will mainly be cloudy. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s. Scattered showers are possible overnight into Tuesday (40%). Plan for a small chance for showers all throughout Tuesday (40%) with temperatures in the low 70s.

TONIGHT

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and even a thunderstorm (40%). Temperatures will dip into the mid 60s overnight.

MONDAY

Plan for a chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm (40%). Temperatures will reach the mid 70s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

A chance for rain showers is possible on Tuesday (40%). Once we get to the middle of the week, expect more sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s into Friday. Temperatures will get back into the 80s Saturday and Sunday.