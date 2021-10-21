Shelf-life of your Halloween candy

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV)- From the websites “Taste of Home” and the National Confectioners Association, how long will your Halloween candy last?



If you plan to ration your kids’ Halloween haul, you have to know these things:



Dark chocolate will last the longest…true dark chocolate has no dairy so it can last up to two years, a milk chocolate Hershey’s bar maybe eight to ten months.

As a general rule, most candy will hold up for nine months, although that can depend on the type of candy and how you’ve stored it.

Hard candy such as lollipops and butterscotch candies last a year when packaged.

As hard candy gets stale, it will become sticky, and the texture will feel grainy.

Caramel will last about six to nine months if well packaged.

After that, caramel it will get stale and hard as a rock.

Candy corn will last about nine months when unopened before it hardens…you know it’s stale then.

Jellied candies last about a year unopened…opened, six to nine months.

Gum will last six to nine months.

As long as candy is sealed in its original wrapper, you’ll have plenty of time to eat it.

The best place to store candy is in a cool, dark place such as a cupboard or pantry.

Once opened, reseal the package with a clip or—better yet—store it in an airtight jar or container.