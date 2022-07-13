(WYTV)-A recent survey of a thousand shoppers showed that seven in ten had a problem in the self-checkout lane.

Stores have challenges with it, too. The machines are expensive to install, they often break down and can lead to customers buying fewer items and maybe shoplifting.

But self-checkout is still growing. The first self-checkout machines in groceries appeared in 1986 and they were supposed to save supermarkets money by not having to pay a cashier, it was pure economics, it was not meant to make the customer’s experience any easier.

And self-checkout did not revolutionize the grocery store business. Many customers hesitated at having to do more work in exchange for, what? The benefits weren’t entirely clear.

It took a decade for Walmart to test self checkout. Only in the early 2000s did the trend pick up more widely at supermarkets, they were facing competition from the superstores and warehouse clubs. Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are now testing stores that are all self checkout lines.

Shoppers may think self-checkout is faster than a traditional cashier, there’s little evidence to support that.

But because customers are doing the work, doing something, rather than waiting in line, the experience can feel like it’s moving more quickly.