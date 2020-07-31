FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Scattered clouds this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.
High today in the lower 80’s with partly sunny skies and a slight chance for a few
sprinkles.
COMFORTABLE TONIGHT
Partly cloudy tonight, with a low in the lower 60’s.
BECOMING HUMID WITH AFTERNOON STORMS SATURDAY
High in the low to mid 80’s Saturday. Isolated shower possible in the morning, with scattered
showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Upper 60’s for Saturday night.
SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS SUNDAY
Scattered storms likely Sunday, with a high around 80°. Isolated showers and thunderstorm chance Sunday night. Low in the mid 60’s.
ISOLATED STORM MONDAY
High in the lower 80’s Monday with partly sunny skies and a chance for an isolated
thundershower.
Lower 60’s Monday night, with a chance for isolated storms.
SCATTERED STORMS TO BRING IN COOLER AND LESS HUMID WEATHER
Upper 70’s for Tuesday with scattered storms likely. Early evening storm chance
then skies becoming partly cloudy into Wednesday. Low around 60°.
NICE MID-WEEK
Nice weather for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Partly sunny with temperatures in
the upper 70’s to lower 80’s into Friday. Comfortable overnight temperatures around 60°.
Seasonal temperatures Friday
Much needed rain likely for the weekend
