Seasonal and sunny for the first day of Winter

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 20’s. Mainly sunny and another day in the lower 40’s. Winter season starts today at 10:59am.
Increasing clouds tonight. Low in the upper 20’s.
COLDER WEDNESDAY WITH FLURRIES IN THE MORNING
A cold front sweeps through the Valley Wednesday. Cloudy and a chance for a few early day snow showers. High Wednesday in the lower 30’s for a colder day.
Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the lower 20’s.
WARMER THURSDAY AND INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Partly sunny Thursday with a warmer high in the mid to upper 30’s.
Cloudy skies and a chance for a wintry mix Thursday night. Low in the lower 30’s.
Lower 40’s for Christmas Eve. Cloudy with rain showers possible into the afternoon. High in the lower 40’s. Rain likely Friday night, it stays mild in the upper 30’s.
Warm for Christmas day. High around 50°. Cloudy with a chance for rain at times.
COLDER CHRISTMAS NIGHT AND SUNDAY
Partly cloudy and colder for Christmas night, low in the mid to upper 20’s.
Upper 30’s and mostly cloudy Sunday.
Wintry mix likely Sunday night. Low in the upper 20’s.
SNOW CHANCE MONDAY, RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY
Chance for a few snow showers and a high around 40° on Monday.
Upper 20’s and cloudy Monday night.
Low to mid 40’s and mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain showers.
