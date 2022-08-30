(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and weak thunderstorms off and on today. Rain chances are most likely in the morning and early afternoon. High in the upper 70’s and humid.



COOLER AND DRY TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and cooler tonight. Low in the upper 50’s.



BEAUTIFUL WEATHER FOR THE START OF THE CANFIELD FAIR

Mostly sunny, cool and not as humid Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 70’s.

Mostly clear and cool Wednesday night, low in the mid 50’s.

Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the mid to upper 70’s.

Mostly clear and low in the lower 50’s Thursday night.



BEAUTIFUL NIGHT FOR FOOTBALL FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and lower 80’s Friday.

Mostly clear and low in the mid to upper 50’s Friday night.



WARMER WEEKEND, ISOLATED STORMS LABOR DAY

Partly to mostly sunny Saturday, high in the mid 80’s.

Mostly clear and low in the low to mid 60’s Saturday night.

Mid 80’s Sunday with mostly to partly sunny skies and a slim chance for a passing shower into the afternoon. Mid 60’s Sunday night and a chance for a passing shower with mainly mostly cloudy skies.

Mid 80’s Labor day with a chance for a few showers or storms developing into the afternoon. (40%)

Chance for isolated showers or storms Monday night, low in the lower 60’s.



BACK TO SCHOOL AND WORK TUESDAY

Chance for morning shower Tuesday, partly sunny in the afternoon. High in the lower 80’s.