Scattered showers and isolated storms Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Stray showers this morning. Temperatures in the lower 70’s early. High in the mid 80’s.

A few showers and a thunderstorm chance for the day ahead.



Warm and muggy tonight, with a low around 70°. Isolated shower or thunderstorm chance tonight with clouds.



ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS WEDNESDAY

Showers and occasional thunderstorms Wednesday. Some strong storms are possible. High in the mid 80’s and humid.

Showers and storms likely Wednesday night, low around 70°.



SLIGHTLY COOLER WITH SLIGHT STORM CHANCE

Partly sunny with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. High in the mid 80’s.

Isolated storm chance Thursday night, again, a low chance. Cloudy with a low in the mid 60’s.



BEAUTIFUL WEATHER FOR FRIDAY, HEATING UP THIS WEEKEND

Mostly sunny and a high in the mid 80’s for Friday.

Mostly clear and a low in the low to mid 60’s.

Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high in the upper 80’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 60’s Saturday

night.

Warm for Sunday. Slight chance for isolated showers and storms. High in the lower 90’s. Warm and muggy Sunday night with scattered showers and storms possible.



WARM AND HUMID NEXT WEEK

Lower 90’s again for Monday, with sun and clouds and an isolated storm chance.

Muggy Monday night, with isolated storm chance. Low in the lower 70’s.

Chance for an isolated shower or storm Tuesday, high in the lower 90’s.