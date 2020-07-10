Scattered afternoon storms for Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Warm and humid this morning, with temperatures in the lower 70’s and dew points in the mid to upper 60’s. High today in the lower 90’s and heat index in

the mid 90’s. Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon.

Showers with occasional storms tonight. Low in the upper 60’s and

muggy.



COOLER SATURDAY AND LESS HUMID SUNDAY

Showers likely Saturday with an occasional thunderstorm. Cooler with a high in the low to mid 80’s. Warm with occasional showers Saturday night, and

mainly cloudy skies. Low in the mid 60’s.

Less humid air into Sunday morning. Partly sunny with occasional shower or thunderstorms for Sunday. High in the lower 80’s.

Partly cloudy and low to mid 60’s for Sunday night.



COOL WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS OR STORMS MONDAY

Lower 80’s Monday with an occasional shower or thunderstorm. Lower 60’s and comfortable for Monday night. Partly cloudy skies.



NICE WEATHER WEDNESDAY, INCREASING TEMPS LATE WEEK

High in the mid 80’s and mostly sunny Tuesday.

Lower 60’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Lower 90’s and sunny for Wednesday.

Upper 60’s and more humid Wednesday night. Partly cloudy.



STORM RISK THURSDAY, COOLER FRIDAY

Chance for a shower or thunderstorm Thursday, high around 90°. Mid to upper 60’s Thursday night, partly cloudy.

Partly sunny and a high in the mid 80’s for Friday.