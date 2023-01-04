(WYTV)- We’ve scoured several websites, Consumer Affairs, Saving Money.com, Smart Travel.com and we have these suggestions for things to do on a Wednesday.

Go grocery shopping. The stores are less crowded on Wednesdays but many of them tend to roll out their weekly discounts on that day. And many grocery stores usually receive shipments early in the week, you’ll get the first pick of the fresher stuff.

If you use a Laundromat, wash today, Wednesday is the least busiest time of the week there.

Weigh yourself If you work a typical nine to five job, you usually weigh the least on Friday morning and the most on Sunday night. If you like to keep track of your weight, weighing yourself in the middle of the week will give you a more precise and consistent reading.

Fly today. Wednesday might not be the most convenient day to fly but travel experts generally agree that Wednesday and Tuesday are the cheapest days to fly.

Get married today. Why not? It should be cheaper, a mid week gig might be 40% off and you’ll get your choice of photographer, DJ, cake baker.

Finally, take the day off, you’ll avoid large crowds for your errands and free up your weekend. Do something fun with fewer people around, then return to work on Thursday ready to finish out the week strong.