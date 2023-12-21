(WYTV)- Santa, can you image him without his red coat?

No one questions where it came from but Santa didn’t always wear that color.

Santa Claus is based on the historical figure, Saint Nicholas, he inherited a large amount of money from his parents and gave it to the poor, a good way to become a saint.

Saint Nicholas lived during the 4th century and wore red and white robes.

But beginning in the 16th century, Father Christmas became popular in Great Britain…he was kind of like Santa but he wore green rather than red..historians believe the green looked forward to the coming of spring.

A popular American cartoonist, Thomas Nast drew a picture of Santa for Harper’s Weekly magazine in 1862. He wore tan.

But the large and jolly Santa Claus that we know today came from an advertising campaign by Coca-Cola.

In the 1920s, images of Santa in a red coat were featured in magazines and newspapers.

Haddon Sundblom drew that for Coca-Cola in 1931. Sundblom took his inspiration from the 1822 poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ by Clement Clark Moore.

Sundblom had the red robes of Saint Nicholas to copy, and the pictures from Thomas Nash, which showed a red coat changing from tan before the end of the 19th century.