Reverse Raffle fundraiser comes to Holy Family School

Coming up Saturday, March 14th holy family school will hold its annual fundraiser the reverse raffle. Joining us is Carla Savko from the home and school committee. Carla thanks for joining us..what is the reverse raffle?

It’s a party!! This years theme is margaritaville. The centerpiece of the night is the reverse raffle, where we count down to the last ticket holder to win $3,000.

But that’s just the beginning of the winning! We have this Louis Vuitton purse up for drawing..a $1,700 purse could be yours for a $20 ticket.

Businesses have donated thousands of dollars in silent auction items, from tropical vacation packages to one of a kind sports memorabilia. See some of the items at the holy family school Facebook page.

Jim asks, and there is an Apple Watch up for grabs as well?

Carla explains wrist band contest to win apple watch. For a $10 ticket, you’ll get a wristband and at the end of the night, one will light up. The winner will get a $500 apple watch courtesy of Savko home builders.

Jim asks how do people get tickets?

Call the school to get your tickets, there is a limit of 250. For $85 you get dinner, a number to win the $3,000 and open bar! They can contact the school, at 330-757-3713

Additional tickets can be purchased to increase your odds of winning the $3,000!