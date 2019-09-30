Record heat in the forecast for your Tuesday

More records could be set Wednesday, then cooler weather and rain arrives for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Partly cloudy and muggy tonight…lows in the upper 60s
— Mostly sunny and humid Tuesday with record heat…record high Tuesday is 85…forecast high 89.
— Partly sunny Wednesday with isolated showers…record high Wednesday is 85…forecast high 86.
— Scattered showers and storms Thursday with highs in the upper 70s
— Cooler and sunny for Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 60s
— Rain and showers likely Sunday and next Monday with highs still in the mid 60s

