Record heat for Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and muggy, temperatures in the upper 60’s. Mainly sunny today, with afternoon clouds and sunshine. Slight risk for an isolated thunderstorm. Record high temperatures today in the upper 80’s. Record high is 87° from 1939.
Skies clearing tonight, low in the low to mid 60’s.
DRY WEDNESDAY WITH OVERNIGHT SHOWER CHANCE
Sunshine and clouds Wednesday, high in the mid 80’s. Chance for overnight showers or storms Wednesday night, with a low in the lower 60’s.
WET WEATHER TO BREAK THE HEAT WAVE LATE WEEK
Mid 80’s Thursday, isolated showers and storms. Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, low in the mid 60’s.
Showers likely Friday, with a high around 80°. Isolated shower Friday night, low in the lower 50’s.
COOLER AND SUNNY WEEKEND
Sunshine and clouds Saturday and cooler. High in the lower 70’s. Clear skies and chilly Saturday night, low in the lower 40’s.
Sunny Sunday, high around 70°. Clear and cool Sunday night, low in the lower 40’s.
DRY WEATHER MONDAY, WITH SHOWER CHANCE TUESDAY
Partly sunny Monday, high in the lower 70’s. Lower 50’s Monday night and mostly cloudy.
Partly sunny with a chance for an isolated shower or storm Tuesday. High in the low to mid 70’s.
