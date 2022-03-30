(WYTV) – Multiple myeloma is a form of blood cancer. people younger than 45 years old rarely get the disease, and it occurs more in older men than women.

Your risk is doubled if you’re African American.

The symptoms vary, but they usually include fatigue, bone pain, anemia and frequent infections. It’s not clear what causes multiple myeloma, but doctors know that it begins with an abnormal plasma cell in your bone marrow, suddenly producing too much protein.

Dr. Rahma Warsame with the Mayo Clinic: explains”

“Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that produces a lot of proteins that can cause damage to various organs, particularly the bones as well as the kidney,” Warsame said.

The disease almost always starts as something benign, just a bit of excess protein in the blood, but it shows you have the potential to become a multiple myeloma patient.

As in many other cancers, we can treat it with medication, chemotherapy, radiation and even a bone marrow transplant.