WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

FLOOD WARNING IN TRUMBULL COUNTY AT EAGLE CREEK AT PHALANX STATION

Water on the creek will crest later this afternoon at about 10.5′. Flood stage is 9.5′ so this is minor. Just be alert for ponding.

Rain redevelops today by mid to late morning, chance for thunder as well. We could see an

additional half inch, with higher amounts if a thunderstorm develops.

Mild with highs in the upper 50’s.



COOLING TONIGHT

Early evening shower or thunder tonight, cloudy late. Low in the upper 30’s.



COOLER AND MAINLY A DRY THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and cooler Thursday, mid 40’s.



WINTRY MIX THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY

Chance for light rain mixing with snow late on Thursday night. Low in the lower 30’s.

Early snow shower Friday morning, mixing with light rain as we heat up to the upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and lower 30’s Friday night. A dusting to a half inch possible.



SEASONAL WEEKEND WITH LIGHT SNOW CHANCES

Isolated snow showers Saturday, with a high in the mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and mid 20’s Saturday night.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a slight chance for a few flurries. High in the upper 30’s.

Upper 20’s and mostly cloudy Sunday night.



QUIET, ISOLATED LIGHT SNOW EARLY WEEK

Upper 30’s Monday with a chance for an isolated snow shower.

Partly cloudy Monday night, low in the lower 20’s.

Isolated snow shower and mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low in the lower 20’s.

Mid 30’s and partly sunny next Wednesday.