Rain with isolated storms Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Fog this morning, with visibility down to less than a half mile in Trumbull County. Cloudy with drizzle or mist. Rain dropped about a 1/2″ in Columbiana County early morning. Temperatures holding in the low to mid 40’s for a mild morning. Rounds of rain showers for today. The first moving in early morning. Isolated thunder is possible. A break in the rain until mid afternoon as the cold front finally pushes East through the Valley. Again, thunder is possible and we could get isolated heavy downpours. High in the lower 50’s.



COOLING DOWN TONIGHT

Colder tonight with a chance for a passing shower this evening. Low in the lower 30’s.



WINTRY MIX EARLY WEDNESDAY

Chance for rain or snow in the morning Wednesday, with isolated rain into late morning and early afternoon. Seasonal high in the lower 40’s. Chilly into Thursday morning, with skies clearing. Low in the mid 20’s.

NICE WEATHER FOR THURSDAY BUT EVENING MIX CHANCE

Sunshine and clouds Thursday, high in the upper 40’s. Cloudy Thursday night with a rain chance overnight, mixing with snow into early Friday. Low Thursday night in the lower 30’s. A snow/rain mix for early Friday. Becoming all rain into late morning and afternoon. High in the upper 30’s. Cold into Saturday morning, with lows in the lower 20’s.



NICE WEEKEND AND WARMING ON SUNDAY

Sunshine and clouds Saturday, high in the upper 30’s. Saturday night partly cloudy and low in the mid to upper 20’s.

A surge of southerly air brings temperatures up for Sunday with sun and clouds. High in the lower 50’s.



RAIN DEVELOPING EARLY WEEK

Mild into Monday morning with lows in the upper 30’s and mostly cloudy skies. Partly sunny Monday with an afternoon rain shower chance. High in the mid 50’s. Upper 30’s into Tuesday morning, with a chance for an isolated shower. Shower chance for Tuesday, high in the lower 50’s.