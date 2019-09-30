Rain, storms Monday ushers in record heat

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Showers and a few thunderstorms possible today, mainly before 2pm. Wet roads this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. Don’t forget your umbrella for the morning commute. Warm air rises into the Great Lakes today. High in the lower 80’s. Record for today is 86°. Rain risk falls off deeper into mid afternoon. Partly sunny for the ride home. Increasing moisture will push dew points into the upper 60’s later today and tonight. Muggy and partly cloudy, low in the mid to upper 60’s into Tuesday.

RECORD HEAT FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Record high tomorrow, with a high near 90°! Record high tomorrow is 85° from 1952. That record looks to fall, and the warmest day on record for any October day is 88°. So that record could be topped as well. Humid too, with dew points in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Hazy with sunshine. Low Tuesday night in the upper 60’s. Warm for Wednesday, with another record breaking day in store. Record is 85° from 1937. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. Low in the mid 60’s Wednesday night.

STORMY WEATHER WITH COOLING TEMPERATURES

A cold front will bring a change of air mass for the end of the week. Scattered showers and storms on Thursday, with a high in the mid 70’s. Much cooler into Friday morning. Low in the lower 50’s. Mostly cloudy and more seasonal for Friday, high in the low to mid 60’s. Chilly into Saturday morning, with a low in the lower 40’s.

FALL WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny Saturday, high in the mid 60’s. Cool for Saturday night, low in the mid 40’s. Chance for a shower or storm Sunday, with a high in the mid 60’s. Low around 50 for Sunday night and into Monday morning. Scattered showers and a high in the upper 60’s on Monday.