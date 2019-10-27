Rain showers Sunday morning then cool and cloudy to wrap up the weekend

Sunny and more mild weather in the forecast to start the work week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Rain likely tonight with temps rising into the low 60s by sunrise
— Morning showers likely Sunday…then cool and cloudy with temps falling into the low 50s by Sunday afternoon
— Sunny and milder Monday…highs in the mid 60s
— Sunny and mild weather for Tuesday…highs in the upper 60s
— The next weather system moves in Wednesday evening…with rain likely Wednesday evening through early Friday…temps in the low 60s and upper 50s Thursday and Friday
— Cooler but dry for next weekend … with highs in the upper 40s