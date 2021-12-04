Rain showers start to come into the area late Sunday night

Saturday Night

Low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to around 30° by Sunday morning. Expect partly cloudy skies and continued dry weather through the night.

Sunday

One of two storm systems we are watching arrives late in the day Sunday. While we have a chance for a little sun through early afternoon, clouds will thicken up into the mid-afternoon. Rain chances will be climbing into Sunday evening with showers becoming likely late evening and Sunday night. Temperatures warm to the mid-40s by Sunday evening and winds will begin picking up. Temperatures will continue climbing overnight, warming toward the lower 50s into Monday morning. Rain is likely through the night with winds becoming gusty into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain will be ongoing Monday morning and the high temperature will be early in the day. A strong cold front will bring a fast, sharp drop in temperatures into Monday afternoon, taking us from the lower 50s toward the 30s, likely in just a few hours. Winds will be gusty through the day and any rain will mix over to snow as temperatures drop. As of now, this storm isn’t looking overly impressive with snowfall, but we will need to keep an eye out for black ice into Monday evening and night. Another storm system comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That storm has the potential to bring snow, a wintry mix and/or rain to the Valley. All precipitation types are on the table and both precipitation type and travel impacts will hinge on the track the system takes. A slight jog north or south is the difference between the Valley being on the more wintry side or the more rainy side. We will keep you updated on the system as we get more data on the track.

