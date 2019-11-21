Rain showers develop with warmer temperatures Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Colder this morning. We’re in the mid to upper 20’s. A good 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. Partly cloudy with increasing clouds this morning. A surge of warmer air will be moving in today ahead of a cold punch of air that will move in tomorrow. High in the lower 50’s. Spotty rain showers develop into the afternoon.

DAMP BUT MILD TONIGHT

Rain likely for this evening, low in the lower 30’s.

COOLING FRIDAY

Chance for a few flurries or light rain showers into the early part of Friday morning. Becoming partly sunny and cooler. High in the lower 40’s with slowly falling temperatures into the afternoon.

WEEKEND

Chilly and partly cloudy into Saturday morning. Low in the mid to upper 20’s. Mostly cloudy for Saturday with a chance for afternoon rain showers developing. Saturday high in the lower 40’s. Rain chance mixing with and changing to snow showers into Saturday late night. Light accumulation. Low in the lower 30’s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with a high around 40°.

DRY AND WARMER EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny and warming up for the beginning of next week. Around 30° for the overnight low into Monday morning. Monday partly sunny and a high in the mid 40’s. Low in the low to mid 30’s into Tuesday morning. Partly sunny with a high in the upper 40’s. Warmer Wednesday with rain showers developing, high in the mid 50’s. Chance for rain showers into Wednesday night, low in the lower 40’s. Thursday for Thanksgiving, partly sunny and a high in the mid 40’s.