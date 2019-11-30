Rain returns to the Valley late on your Saturday

Thunderstorms and snow are also possible for Sunday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy and cool tonight … lows in the upper 20s
— Cloudy Saturday with rain developing late in the afternoon or evening … highs near 40
— Rain and storms likely Sunday … which may change over to snow late Sunday night … highs in the low 50s
— Rain and snow showers for Monday … highs in the upper 30s
— Mostly cloudy Tuesday … highs in the upper 30s
— A chance for rain or snow Wednesday … highs in the upper 30s
— Partly sunny and a bit milder Thursday and next Friday with highs in the low 40s