Rain likely with falling temperatures Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Wet roads this morning. We’re mild, with temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Off and on rain showers, with rain moving out into mid afternoon. High in the mid to upper 40’s, with temperatures slipping into the lower 40’s close to sunset. Rain could add up to another quarter inch. Winds will also pick up, with 20mph gusts possible.



COLDER TONIGHT

Mainly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for lake effect flurries. Low in the low to mid 20’s.



COLD BUT MAINLY DRY FOR MIDDLE PART OF THE WEEK

Colder tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies and some sunshine breaks. High in the lower 30’s. Mostly clear and cold for Wednesday night, low in the upper teens. Sunshine and clouds Thursday, with a cold high only reaching the mid 20’s. Slight chance for flurries. Mostly clear and cold into Friday morning, low in the middle teens.



WARMING TREND FOR THE WEEKEND

Warming up on Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s and mainly sunny! Low in the lower 20’s into Saturday morning, with mostly clear skies.

Mid 40’s for Saturday, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Upper 20’s and partly cloudy for Saturday night.

Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 40’s.

Small risk for light rain Sunday night, low in the lower 30’s.



RAIN RISK RETURNS FOR MONDAY

Chance for showers and cloudy Monday, high in the lower 40’s. Upper 30’s for Monday night and a chance for a few showers. Low 40’s next Tuesday, with a chance for isolated rain under cloudy skies