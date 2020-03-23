Rain likely Monday with seasonal temperatures

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Isolated showers and wet roads this morning. Temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. A weak storm system sweeps through the Valley today. Expect rain for the morning, with less chance for rain as we get deeper into the afternoon. High today 47°.



COOLER TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy tonight and colder, low in the low to mid 30’s.



A BIT WARMER TUESDAY, SHOWERS LIKELY INTO THE EVENING

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 50’s. Rain developing Tuesday night. Low in the lower 40’s.



MAINLY MORNING RAIN WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers Wednesday, with a high in the lower 50’s. Cloudy Wednesday night, with a low around 40°.



AFTERNOON SHOWER CHANCES THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Partly sunny on Thursday with afternoon shower chance. High in the upper 50’s. Cloudy with a chance for a passing shower Thursday night, low around 40°. A similar day Friday, cloudy with afternoon isolated shower. High in the mid to upper 50’s. Showers likely Friday night, low in the low to mid 40’s.



WET FOR FIRST PART OF THE WEEKEND

Cloudy with occasional showers Saturday, high in the lower 60’s. Chance for showers Saturday night, low in the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy Sunday, high in the mid 50’s. Slight chance for a late day shower. Cloudy with a small chance for a sprinkle or light shower Sunday night, low in the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the mid 50’s.