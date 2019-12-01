Rain likely for your Sunday after a morning wintry mix for Mercer County

More showers Sunday evening which will likely change over to snow late Sunday night
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Rain develops tonight with a wintry mix or freezing rain in parts of Mercer County … lows in the low and mid 30s
— Rain likely Sunday morning and showers likely late in the day … highs in the upper 40s to near 50
— Showers change over to snow Sunday night … lows in the low 30s
— Cold with snow and snow showers Monday … highs in the mid 30s
— Slight chances for snow flurries Tuesday and Wednesday … highs in the mid and upper 30s
— Slightly milder with fair weather Thursday and Friday … highs in the low 40s
— Cool for next weekend … highs near 40 next Saturday