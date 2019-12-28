Rain is in the forecast for your Sunday

Cooler weather returns to the Valley Monday afternoon
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 30s
— Rain arrives tomorrow morning and sticks around all day … highs in the mid 50s
— Rain continues Sunday night … temps rising into the upper 50s by Monday morning
— Morning rain showers Monday then scattered showers in the afternoon … temps falling to the low 40s
— Cooler for New Year’s Eve … chance for morning wintry mix could change to light snow … highs near 40
— Cool and dry New Year’s Day … highs in the upper 30s
— Milder with a good chance for more rain next weekend … with highs in the mid 40s Friday and next Saturday