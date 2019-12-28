Rain is in the forecast for your Sunday

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cooler weather returns to the Valley Monday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 30s
— Rain arrives tomorrow morning and sticks around all day … highs in the mid 50s
— Rain continues Sunday night … temps rising into the upper 50s by Monday morning
— Morning rain showers Monday then scattered showers in the afternoon … temps falling to the low 40s
— Cooler for New Year’s Eve … chance for morning wintry mix could change to light snow … highs near 40
— Cool and dry New Year’s Day … highs in the upper 30s
— Milder with a good chance for more rain next weekend … with highs in the mid 40s Friday and next Saturday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com