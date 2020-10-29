Rain, heavy at times Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

It’s an all day rain out for today. Temperatures in the low to mid 40’s. We won’t see things warm up much, high today 47°. Locally heavy rain could promote some flooded roads. Up to 1.5″ of rain by dusk tonight.

Rain continues tonight, with a low in the mid to upper 30’s.



COOLER, ISOLATED DRIZZLE FOR FRIDAY

Chilly and cloudy for Friday, with isolated shower or drizzle at times. High in the lower 40’s.





CLEARING AND CHILLY FRIDAY NIGHT

Early shower chance Friday night, clearing late and into Saturday morning. Low in the lower 30’s with patchy frost.



NICE FOR HALLOWEEN

Sunshine and clouds for Saturday. High around 50°.

Partly cloudy and chilly Saturday night, low in the mid 30’s.



RAIN DEVELOPS SUNDAY AHEAD OF A STRONG COLD FRONT

Partly sunny Sunday with isolated shower chance. High in the lower 50’s.

Chance for rain mixing with wet snow into Sunday night. Low in the upper 20’s.

Chance for early snow showers Monday. Rain/snow mix chance Monday afternoon. Cold, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s.

Chance for light snow showers Monday night, with a low in the upper 20’s.



DRY AND WARMING ELECTION DAY

Partly sunny and a push of warmer air into Tuesday for Election day. High in the

upper 40’s.

Partly cloudy and temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s Tuesday night.



WARMER WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

We continue to warm up Wednesday, with a high in the mid 50’s.

Low in the low to mid 40’s into Thursday morning.

Partly sunny and a balmy 60° for next Thursday.