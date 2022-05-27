(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Rain this morning. Temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Rain for Friday with isolated thunderstorms. We’ll see a little break in the rain late day into early afternoon. But another round of rain and weak thunderstorms develops mid to late afternoon. High in the mid 70’s.



DAMP NIGHT TONIGHT

Rain off and on tonight with a few thunderstorms. Low in the upper 50’s. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS COULD GET TO AN INCH TO 1.5″ WHERE STORMS FORM. WATCH FOR PONDING AND LOCALIZED FLOODING POSSIBLE BY TONIGHT.



COOL SATURDAY WITH LINGERING MORNING SHOWER

Isolated shower chance Saturday morning with cloudy skies. Cool with skies becoming partly sunny into the afternoon tomorrow. High around 70°.

Clearing Saturday night, with a low in the lower 50’s.



TRENDING WARMER SUNDAY AND INTO MONDAY

Warmer Sunday and sunny. High around 80°.

Mostly clear and low around 60°.

Warm and humid for Memorial day, high in the upper 80’s.

Mid 60’s Monday night and partly cloudy.



HAZY SUNSHINE WITH COOLER WEATHER LATE WEEK

Upper 80’s with hazy sunshine for Tuesday.

Clear and muggy, mid to upper 60’s Tuesday night.

High 90° for Wednesday, partly sunny and hazy.

Lower 60’s Wednesday night and partly cloudy.

Scattered showers and storms possible Thursday. Cooler in the mid 70’s.

Cloudy skies after a few evening showers Thursday night. Low around 50°.

Partly sunny and cooler Friday, high in the low to mid 70’s.