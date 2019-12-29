Rain continues tonight; showers and falling temps for your Monday

Snow returns to the forecast for Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Rain continues tonight … steady temps in the low and mid 50s
— Rain becomes off and on showers Monday … temps falling from the mid 50s in the morning to near 40 by evening
— Isolated snow showers Monday night … lows in the low 30s
— Snow showers likely New Year’s Eve … about an inch in accumulation … cooler with steady temps in the low 30s all day
— Cloudy but likely dry and chilly for New Year’s Eve Night … lows in the mid 20s
— Cool and partly sunny New Year’s Day … highs in the mid 30s
— A warming trend heading into the weekend with highs in the low and mid 40s Thursday through next Sunday
— Two separate storms will also bring chances for rain and snow Thursday night through next Sunday