Rain continues tonight; showers and falling temps for your Monday

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow returns to the forecast for Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Rain continues tonight … steady temps in the low and mid 50s
— Rain becomes off and on showers Monday … temps falling from the mid 50s in the morning to near 40 by evening
— Isolated snow showers Monday night … lows in the low 30s
— Snow showers likely New Year’s Eve … about an inch in accumulation … cooler with steady temps in the low 30s all day
— Cloudy but likely dry and chilly for New Year’s Eve Night … lows in the mid 20s
— Cool and partly sunny New Year’s Day … highs in the mid 30s
— A warming trend heading into the weekend with highs in the low and mid 40s Thursday through next Sunday
— Two separate storms will also bring chances for rain and snow Thursday night through next Sunday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com