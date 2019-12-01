Rain changing over to snow and cold for your Monday

Weather stays cool for most of the upcoming week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Scattered rain showers changing over to snow showers tonight … lows in the low 30s
— Lake effect snow showers Monday … highs in the mid 30s and falling to near 30 in the afternoon
— Cool for Tuesday with a slight chance for a lake effect flurry or two … highs in the mid 30s
— Better chance for rain or snow showers Wednesday … highs in the upper 30s
— Slightly milder with fair weather Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 40s
— Sunny and cooler for next Saturday with highs in the upper 30s

