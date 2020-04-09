Rain at times Thursday, with gusty winds

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy and it’s the warmest it will be today. We have temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s across the Valley. We were at 54° at midnight, that’ll be our high in the books. Light rain for the morning, with clouds and some sunshine breaks into mid to late morning. Another round of showers into the afternoon and the winds are going to pick up. Expect some 30+mph gusts today, tonight and Friday. Temperatures hang in the mid 40’s today, falling into the low 40’s late day.



COLD AND BLUSTERY TONIGHT WITH SOME SNOW SHOWERS

Tonight, a rain/snow mix chance, with light isolated snow showers into Daybreak Friday. Blustery and colder, with a low in the lower 30’s.



GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE FRIDAY

Isolated snow showers early Friday with a rain/snow mix into the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy otherwise and chilly. Highs in the lower 40’s but wind chills in the 30’s. Mostly to partly cloudy Friday night, with a chilly low in the upper 20’s.



WARMING SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Partly sunny and warmer for Saturday, high in the lower 50’s. Upper 30’s for Saturday night and mostly cloudy. Warming for Easter Sunday, with a high in the mid 60’s. Good chance for isolated rain showers into the late afternoon and especially evening. Low in the lower 40’s Sunday night.



RAIN LIKELY MONDAY AND A COOL PATTERN FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK

Colder and scattered rain showers likely for Monday, high in the mid 50’s. Shower chance for Monday night, low in the mid 30’s. A chilly pattern for the rest of the week.

Mid to upper 40’s for Tuesday with clouds and a slight shower or sprinkle chance. Low around 30° Tuesday night and cloudy.

Partly sunny and low to mid 40’s for Wednesday. Chance for light rain turning to snow showers Wednesday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s.

A chance for a mix of rain or snow into Thursday, high only in the lower 40’s.