LOOKING AHEAD

We start warming back up as the workweek begins. There is a chance for a few showers Monday with temperatures reaching the mid-50s for highs. Temps return to the mid-60s Tuesday with partly sunny skies. By Wednesday, highs will be warming back to the upper 60s. A few showers are possible Wednesday. A better chance for rain and a few thunderstorms comes Thursday as another cold front sweeps through the area.

