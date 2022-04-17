Easter Sunday

Easter will be a decent day even though temperatures will be a little chilly. Highs for the day will only reach the upper 40s. We will see lots of clouds in the morning and a small chance of a passing flurry or two during the early morning. Clouds thin out for the afternoon with partly sunny skies for the second half of the day. Sunday night will be chilly with lows returning to around 30°. Clouds will be on the increase again into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another storm system arrives Monday and will bring the risk for a mix of rain and snow to the Valley. It will be cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the lower to mid-40s. Tuesday will be more of the same with highs only reaching the mid-40s, lots of clouds and more scattered showers. Just like Monday, snowflakes may mix with rain during the colder parts of the day. Temperatures start warming Wednesday with highs returning to the mid-50s. Highs continue warming Thursday with lower 60s for highs and a chance for a few showers.

