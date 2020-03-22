Rain and showers in the forecast tonight and for Monday

Staying mild and rainy for most of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES
Our temps will stay above normal for the next seven days with chances for rain and showers scattered throughout next week:
— Rain likely tonight…lows in the upper 30s
— Morning rain then afternoon showers Monday…highs in the upper 40s
— Mostly cloudy Tuesday…highs in the mid 50s
— Rain likely Wednesday…highs in the low 50s
— An isolated shower is possible Thursday…highs in the low 60s
— A chance for showers Friday…highs in the mid 50s
— A chance for more rain next Saturday…highs in the low 60s
— A chance for showers next Sunday…highs in the mid 50s