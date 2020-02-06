Rain and patchy fog for Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 30’s by 9am..so slick roads are possible until then…

Off and on rain likely this morning and early afternoon. Expect patchy fog today. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

WINTRY MIX TO SNOW TONIGHT

Another round of mixed precipitation likely tonight which could again include freezing rain and icy conditions. Snow likely after 2am, with 1″-2″ by Daybreak. Colder, with a low in the mid 20’s.

SNOW FOR FRIDAY

Snow likely Friday morning, tapering to light snow into the afternoon. An additional 1″ to 2″ possible. Isolated pockets could see 3″. Light snow or flurries into the afternoon. Blustery winds 20-25mph.

COLD AND BLUSTERY INTO FRIDAY NIGHT

Chance for isolated snow showers Friday night, little accumulation. Gusty winds of 20-25mph. Low in the lower 20’s. Wind chills in the single digits.

QUIET WEATHER FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with a chance for light snow or flurries into the evening. High on Saturday in the lower 30’s. Chance for light snow Saturday night, low in the mid 20’s. Warmer on Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s. Scattered clouds.

WINTRY MIX INTO SUNDAY NIGHT

Rain or snow likely Sunday night, changing to all snow late into early Monday. Low in the lower 30’s. Rain or snow Monday morning, turning to rain in the afternoon. High in the lower 40’s.