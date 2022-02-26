WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Lingering, isolated snow showers and flurries are possible through the morning Saturday. We will start seeing more numerous peeks of sunshine through the afternoon as skies slowly clear out into the evening. Highs will be in the lower to mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s likely through the day.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be quiet and dry for the area. We will have mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall to the lower 20s.

Sunday

Sunday starts off with a lot of sun but clouds will be increasing through the day. The daylight hours are looking dry with highs rising to the upper 30s. We become cloudy by evening and the chance for snow returns. Spotty snow showers and flurries are expected to develop Sunday evening into Sunday night. This system won’t produce much accumulation but a light coating can’t be ruled out. Lows will drop to the middle teens by Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Partly sunny skies return Monday with temps in the lower 30s for highs. There is a chance for a mix of some rain and snow Tuesday with temperatures rising to the upper 30s for highs. There is also a low chance for a mix of rain or snow Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-30s. Highs will spike at the end of next week, rising toward the mid-40s with some sun next Friday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.