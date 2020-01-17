Quiet Friday ahead of next storm late tonight

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Cold, with temperatures in the in the mid 20’s and wind chills in the middle teens.

Quiet weather-day otherwise, as we catch our breath awaiting the potent storm to impact the area late tonight and into Saturday. Chilly today, with a high in the upper 20’s and clouds with some sunny breaks.



STORM ARRIVES TONIGHT

Temperatures only drop a few degrees tonight, low in the low to mid 20’s. Cloudy with snow developing late night tonight. 1″ to 2″ possible by Daybreak Saturday.



SNOW TO MIX TO RAIN SATURDAY; SLICK ROADS LIKELY

A messy day for Saturday. As warm air rides over the cold air in place, we’ll see ongoing snow showers early morning. Snow could add up to 1″ to 3″ before changing to a mix of sleet or freezing rain. The warm air will turn the mix over to rain into the afternoon. Slushy and damp into the afternoon, with a high in the upper 30’s.



SHARP TEMPERATURE DROP INTO SUNDAY

Slick roads possible Saturday night with colder air moving in quickly. Roads could refreeze for areas of black ice. Isolated rain turning back to a mix of rain and snow. Isolated snow showers late and into Sunday. Low in the middle teens.

ARCTIC AIR FOR SUNDAY AND EARLY WEEK

Colder with scattered snow showers Sunday, high in the lower 20’s. Cloudy with isolated light snow Sunday night, low in the mid to upper teens.



Mainly cloudy Monday with a few shots of light snow at times, 40%. High in the low to mid 20’s. Cloudy with snow chance Monday night, low in the middle teens.

Mainly cloudy Tuesday with a chance for a few snow showers. Cold into Wednesday morning, low in the lower teens.

Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the upper 20’s. Low in the upper teens into Thursday and mostly cloudy.



WARMING LATE WEEK

Warmer Thursday and Friday. High Thursday in the mid 30’s. Low into Friday morning in the mid 20’s. High in the lower 40’s for Friday. Partly sunny skies to end the week.