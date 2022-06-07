(WYTV)- Did you watch any of Queen Elizabeth II’s big party this past weekend?

We hardly saw her but if you watched the Queen closely, you would have noticed she wore pearls while in the public eye, always has.

After 70 years on the throne, the public still asks, what’s up with the pearls around her neck?

Turns out, this is a long royal tradition.

Pearls are a fashion statement and the author of a book called the Queen’s Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote “there has never been a Queen who didn’t wear pearls.”

Queen Victoria came up with a pearl tradition of her own in the 19th century. She would give each of her daughters and granddaughters a single pearl on their birthdays. By the time they turned 18 they had enough to fill out a strand.

Queen Elizabeth’s dad, King George VI gave his daughter a platinum chain and a pair of pearls on each birthday. Pearls fit all the fashion rules. They are usually daytime accessories, then you switch to diamonds in the evening.

Pearls are fine for casual events, at least if you’re royalty, and you can wear them to grand celebrations.

The Queen wore two strands of pearls on her wedding day in 1947.

And remember, Mrs. June Cleaver always seemed to wear pearls on the TV show Leave it to Beaver?

The Women’s’ History Museum tells us that the actress Barbara Billingsley had a deep hollow in her neck, and the film and cameras on early TV caused a shadow to appear across her neck…a string or two of pearls covered it nicely.